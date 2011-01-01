Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bei Express

458 Reviews

$$

2910 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

California Roll
Gyoza
Philly Roll

DRINKS

Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

$1.95
Coke Zero

$1.95
Dr. Pepper

$1.95
Sprite

$1.95
Hawaii Kona Coffee

$3.50
Green Tea

$3.50
Oolong Tea

$3.50
Arizona Tea

$3.50
Fiji Water

$3.95
Ramune Marble Soda (Regular)

$3.95
Ramune Marble Soda (Melon)

$3.95
Ramune Marble Soda (Peach)

$3.95
Ramune Marble Soda (Hawaiian Blue)

$3.95Out of stock
Kirkland Water

$1.95
Orange Juice

$3.95
Cranberry Juice

$3.50
Perrier (16.9fl oz)

$3.50
San Pellegrino Fruit Var

$3.50Out of stock
San Pellegrino Natural (25.3fl oz)

$4.95
Pure Leaf Tea (unsweetened)

$3.50
Gatorade (frost)

$3.50Out of stock
Red Bull

$4.50
Bubble Tea

$4.50
Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.95

APPETIZER

Edamame

$3.95

Boiled Japanese soy bean with salt

Miso Soup

$4.50

Soy bean paste soup with scallions and seaweed

Chili Garlic Edamame

$5.95

Pan fried edamame with garlic and spices

Gyoza

$6.50

Fried pork or vegetable dumplings with tempura sauce.

Calamari Ring

$7.95

Panko crusted calamari ring with spicy aioli sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

Lightly fried tofu with scallions, kizame nori and tempura sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Lightly battered shrimps with tempura sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$8.50

Lightly battered sweet potatoes, zucchinis, onions and mushrooms with tempura sauce

Mixed Tempura

$10.50

Lightly battered shrimps and assorted vegetable tempura with tempura sauce

Bei Stuffed Mushroom

$7.95

Lightly battered mushrooms stuffed with crab mix, spicy aioli and teriyaki sauce

Bei Stuffed Jalapeno

$8.95

Lightly battered jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna with spicy aioli sauce and teriyaki sauce

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

Lightly battered Japanese style chicken with spicy aioli sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$10.50

Lightly fried soft shell crab with scallions and ponzu

SALAD

House Salad

$4.50

Green leaf, carrots, green cabbage and tomatoes with miso ginger dressing

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Japanese-style cucumber marinated in a sweet citrus sauce

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Japanese-style marinated seaweed salad

Squid Salad

$6.50

Japanese-style marinated squid salad

Tofu Tempura Salad

$6.95

Lightly battered tofu salad with miso ginger dressing

Spicy Tuna Salad

$8.95

Spicy tuna, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing

Spicy Salmon Salad

$8.95

Spicy salmon, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing

Crab Salad

$8.95

Crab mix, crab stick, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing

Sashimi Salad

$13.50

Chef's choice of chopped sashimi, sliced avocado, tataki sauce and miso ginger dressing

Tuna Tataki Salad

$13.95

Seared tuna sashimi, tataki sauce glaze, sliced avocado and miso ginger dressing

SUSHI BURRITO

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, seaweed salad, yamagobo, avocado wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce
Sushi Burrito

$12.95

Spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and salmon, wrapped in soy paper with spicy aioli, and eel sauce

Crunch Sushi Burrito

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, crunch, wrapped in soy paper with wasabi aioli and eel sauce

Veggie Burrito

$11.95

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, seaweed salad, yamagobo, avocado wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce

BENTO BOX

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$13.95

Scottish Salmon teriyaki fillet with salad, rice and 4pc roll

Chicken Katsu Bento

$13.95

Panko crusted white meat chicken with salad, rice and 4pc roll

Sushi Bento

$13.95

4 pc nigiri sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp) with salad, rice and 4pc roll.

Sashimi Bento

$13.95

3 pc sashimi sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail) with salad, rice and 4pc roll

POKE BOWL

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, and sliced seaweed

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.95

Ahi tuna mixed with house poke sauce, topped with shredded daikon, scallion, and avocado

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$14.50

Tuna, and salmon mixed with house tataki sauce, topped with crab mix, scallion and seaweed salad

Spicy Poke Bowl

$14.50

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy crab, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado

Creamy Poke Bowl

$14.50

Salmon, and escolar mixed with house spicy aioli, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado

Unagi Bowl

$17.50

Broiled fresh water eel and avocado with eel sauce glaze

Chirashi Bowl

$17.50

10 pieces of chef choice sashimi with tamago

Krabby Poke Bowl

$13.95

Crab mix, Spicy crab mix, kani stick, snow crab and seaweed

BEI PLATTER

Chef Choice Sashimi Platter

$34.50

18 pc Chef Choice of Sashimi Combo, served with fresh wasabi

The States Roll Platter

$35.50

California roll Las Vegas Roll Alaska Roll Nebraska roll

Salmon Lover Platter

$29.50

Salmon and Seared Salmon Nigiri, Philly Roll, Sunshine Roll

SIGNATURE ROLL

Bei Special Roll

$14.50

California roll, layered on each piece with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy shrimp, spicy scallop, tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, and drizzled with tataki sauce and scallions

Rainbow Roll

$12.50

California roll, topped with chef choice’s fish, avocado, and light eel sauce

Lollipop Roll

$14.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and crab mix, wrapped in cucumber with citrus ponzu sauce

Dragon Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with baked fresh water eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, thin sliced jalapeno, and eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$12.50

Baked fresh water eel, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with avocado, and eel sauce

Lobster Tempura Roll

$12.95

Lobster tempura on top of California roll with spicy aioli and eel sauce

Orange Blossom Roll

$12.95

Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with torch seared salmon, spicy aioli, and srirach dot

Scottsdale Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, cucumber, topped with torch seared chef choice’s sashimi, scallion, sriracha and eel sauce

Love Hurts Roll

$11.50

Crab mix, avocado, topped with baked white fish with spicy aioli, and eel sauce, scallions, sriracha

Pure Roll

$10.50

Spicy crab, avocado, topped with white fish, Pico De Gallo, and ponzu aioli

Desert Sunset Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with fresh yellowtail, avocado, and ponzu aioli

Nebraska Roll

$11.50

Spicy Tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, and avocado inside, tempura flash fried with spicy aioli and eel sauce

Cardinals Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, and cucumber, topped with salmon, albacore, crispy onion, spicy aioli, and tataki sauce

Sunshine Roll

$12.50

Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, lemon, and ponzu

Checker Board Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with fresh tuna, escolar, eel sauce, and wasabi aioli

Jalapeno Hamachi Roll

$12.50

Spicy crab, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, thin sliced jalapeno, ponzu, and sriracha dot

Blazing Alaska Roll

$11.50

Spicy tuna, crab mix, avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon, sliced jalapeno, citrus tataki sauce, and sriracha

D-Backs Roll

$13.50

Baked salmon, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with cooked shrimp, spicy aioli, and wasabi aioli

Tropicana Roll

$12.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, and topped with salmon, tuna, tataki sauce, and sriracha dot

Hawaiian Roll

$12.50

Spicy crab, cucumber, topped with seared tuna, avocado, poke sauce, and sriracha dot

Rolls Royce Roll

$12.95

Deep fried roll with shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado, crab mix, topped with salmon, eel sauce, and spicy aioli

Tuna Lover Roll

$13.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna and seared albacore, scallions, and citrus tataki sauce

Las Vegas Roll

$10.50

Salmon, crab mix, avocado, and cream cheese inside, tempura fried, and drizzled with spicy aioli, and eel sauce

Spider Roll

$10.50

Lightly battered soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, and drizzled with eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$10.50

California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked fishes, crab mix, spicy alioli, eel sauce, and scallions

Scallop Dynamite Roll

$11.50

California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked scallop, crab mix, spicy alioli, eel sauce, and scallions

SPECIAL SASHIMI

Salmon Carpaccio Sashimi

$13.95

Scottish salmon, topped with sliced cucumber, lemon and citrus ponzu sauce

Citrus Ahi Tataki Sashimi

$14.50

Seared tuna, topped with avocado, scallion and citrus tataki sauce

Hamachi Ceviche Sashimi

$14.50

Yellowtail, topped with avocado, Pico De Gallo with citrus ponzu sauce and sriracha

Jalapeno Hamachi Sashimi

$14.50

Fresh yellowtail with jalapeno and citrus tataki sauce

Tai Ceviche Sashimi

$12.50

Tilapia, topped with avocado, Pico De Gallo, citrus ponzu sauce and sriracha

Citrus Albacore Tataki Sashimi

$14.50

Seared Albacore, topped with avocado, scallionand citrus tataki sauce

Butterfish Tataki Sashimi

$14.50

Escolar, topped with Pico De Gallo, citrus tataki sauce and sriracha

ROLL

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna

Salmon Roll

$6.95

Salmon

Octopus Roll

$7.95

Octopus and Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Spicy Tuna and Cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.95

Spicy Salmon and cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

Spicy Yellowtail and cucumber

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.95

Spicy Crab and Cucumber

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.50

Eel and Cucumber

California Roll

$6.50

crab mix, cucumber and avocado

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

Spicy scallop, cucumber

Golden California Roll

$7.95

Lightly battered California roll with eel sauce

Negihama Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail, and scallion

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce

Philly Roll

$8.50

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Alaska Roll

$7.95

Fresh Salmon, crab mix, avocado

Golden Alaska Roll

$9.50

Lightly battered Alaska roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce

Baked Salmon Roll

$8.50

Baked salmon, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch and eel sauce

Calamari Roll

$8.50

Lightly battered calamari, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, topped with crunch and eel sauce

Tootsie Roll

$8.50

Cooked shrimp, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch, and eel sauce

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.50

Cooked shrimp, spicy crab mix, cucumber

Crunch Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy tuna roll, topped with crunch, and eel sauce

Golden Philly Roll

$9.50

Lightly battered Philly roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce

VEGETARIAN ROLL

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Cucumber Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

Vegetable Roll

$7.50

Avocado, cucumber, and yamagobo(Japanese pickled burdock root)

Green Green Roll

$7.95

Lettuce, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, and topped with citrus tataki sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.95

Lightly battered sweet potato, avocado, and topped with crunch, eel sauce

Zucchini Tempura Roll

$6.95

Lightly battered zucchini, avocado, and topped with crunch, eel sauce

Sweet Mushroom Roll

$7.50

Teriyaki glazed sauté fried mushroom on top of cucumber, and avocado roll

Summer Roll

$7.50

Cucumber, jalapeno, shredded daikon, and topped with tataki sauce

Pico Roll

$8.50

Cucumber, avocado, topped with pico de gallo, and ponzu aioli

Tofu Tempura Roll

$8.50

Cucumber, yamagobo, topped with crispy tofu, and eel sauce

Soy Green Roll

$8.50

Lettuce, avocado, scallion, shredded daikon wrapped in soy paper with tataki sauce

Green Bei Roll

$10.95

Cucumber, sweet potato tempura, topped with sliced avocado

SASHIMI

Tuna Sashimi

$13.50
Seared Tuna Sashimi

$14.50
Salmon Sashimi

$12.50
Seared Salmon Sashimi

$13.50
Yellowtail Sashimi

$13.50
Albacore Sashimi

$12.95
Whitefish Sashimi

$10.95
Escolar Sashimi

$12.95
Shrimp Sashimi

$10.95
Mackerel Sashimi

$11.50
Octopus Sashimi

$13.50
Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$12.95
Smelt Roe Sashimi

$12.50
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$15.50
Sweet Egg Sashimi

$12.50
Snow Crab Sashimi

$16.50
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$18.50

NIGIRI

Tuna Nigiri

$5.95
Seared Tuna Nigiri

$6.50
Salmon Nigiri

$4.95
Seared Salmon Nigiri

$5.50
Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.50
Albacore Nigiri

$5.50
Whitefish Nigiri

$4.75
Escolar Nigiri

$5.50
Shrimp Nigiri

$4.50
Mackerel Nigiri

$4.50
Octopus Nigiri

$5.95
Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$5.50
Smelt Roe Nigiri

$4.95
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

$6.50