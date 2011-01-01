- Home
- /
- Scottsdale
- /
- Bei Express
Bei Express
458 Reviews
$$
2910 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
DRINKS
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Hawaii Kona Coffee
Green Tea
Oolong Tea
Arizona Tea
Fiji Water
Ramune Marble Soda (Regular)
Ramune Marble Soda (Melon)
Ramune Marble Soda (Peach)
Ramune Marble Soda (Hawaiian Blue)
Kirkland Water
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Perrier (16.9fl oz)
San Pellegrino Fruit Var
San Pellegrino Natural (25.3fl oz)
Pure Leaf Tea (unsweetened)
Gatorade (frost)
Red Bull
Bubble Tea
Flavored Sparkling Water
APPETIZER
Edamame
Boiled Japanese soy bean with salt
Miso Soup
Soy bean paste soup with scallions and seaweed
Chili Garlic Edamame
Pan fried edamame with garlic and spices
Gyoza
Fried pork or vegetable dumplings with tempura sauce.
Calamari Ring
Panko crusted calamari ring with spicy aioli sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly fried tofu with scallions, kizame nori and tempura sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly battered shrimps with tempura sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered sweet potatoes, zucchinis, onions and mushrooms with tempura sauce
Mixed Tempura
Lightly battered shrimps and assorted vegetable tempura with tempura sauce
Bei Stuffed Mushroom
Lightly battered mushrooms stuffed with crab mix, spicy aioli and teriyaki sauce
Bei Stuffed Jalapeno
Lightly battered jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna with spicy aioli sauce and teriyaki sauce
Chicken Karaage
Lightly battered Japanese style chicken with spicy aioli sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Lightly fried soft shell crab with scallions and ponzu
SALAD
House Salad
Green leaf, carrots, green cabbage and tomatoes with miso ginger dressing
Cucumber Salad
Japanese-style cucumber marinated in a sweet citrus sauce
Seaweed Salad
Japanese-style marinated seaweed salad
Squid Salad
Japanese-style marinated squid salad
Tofu Tempura Salad
Lightly battered tofu salad with miso ginger dressing
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing
Spicy Salmon Salad
Spicy salmon, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing
Crab Salad
Crab mix, crab stick, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing
Sashimi Salad
Chef's choice of chopped sashimi, sliced avocado, tataki sauce and miso ginger dressing
Tuna Tataki Salad
Seared tuna sashimi, tataki sauce glaze, sliced avocado and miso ginger dressing
SUSHI BURRITO
Sushi Burrito
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and salmon, wrapped in soy paper with spicy aioli, and eel sauce
Crunch Sushi Burrito
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, crunch, wrapped in soy paper with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
Veggie Burrito
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, seaweed salad, yamagobo, avocado wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce
BENTO BOX
Salmon Teriyaki Bento
Scottish Salmon teriyaki fillet with salad, rice and 4pc roll
Chicken Katsu Bento
Panko crusted white meat chicken with salad, rice and 4pc roll
Sushi Bento
4 pc nigiri sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp) with salad, rice and 4pc roll.
Sashimi Bento
3 pc sashimi sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail) with salad, rice and 4pc roll
POKE BOWL
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
Spicy tuna, avocado, and sliced seaweed
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Ahi tuna mixed with house poke sauce, topped with shredded daikon, scallion, and avocado
Hawaiian Poke Bowl
Tuna, and salmon mixed with house tataki sauce, topped with crab mix, scallion and seaweed salad
Spicy Poke Bowl
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy crab, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado
Creamy Poke Bowl
Salmon, and escolar mixed with house spicy aioli, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado
Unagi Bowl
Broiled fresh water eel and avocado with eel sauce glaze
Chirashi Bowl
10 pieces of chef choice sashimi with tamago
Krabby Poke Bowl
Crab mix, Spicy crab mix, kani stick, snow crab and seaweed
BEI PLATTER
SIGNATURE ROLL
Bei Special Roll
California roll, layered on each piece with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy shrimp, spicy scallop, tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, and drizzled with tataki sauce and scallions
Rainbow Roll
California roll, topped with chef choice’s fish, avocado, and light eel sauce
Lollipop Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and crab mix, wrapped in cucumber with citrus ponzu sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with baked fresh water eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, thin sliced jalapeno, and eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Baked fresh water eel, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with avocado, and eel sauce
Lobster Tempura Roll
Lobster tempura on top of California roll with spicy aioli and eel sauce
Orange Blossom Roll
Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with torch seared salmon, spicy aioli, and srirach dot
Scottsdale Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, cucumber, topped with torch seared chef choice’s sashimi, scallion, sriracha and eel sauce
Love Hurts Roll
Crab mix, avocado, topped with baked white fish with spicy aioli, and eel sauce, scallions, sriracha
Pure Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, topped with white fish, Pico De Gallo, and ponzu aioli
Desert Sunset Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with fresh yellowtail, avocado, and ponzu aioli
Nebraska Roll
Spicy Tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, and avocado inside, tempura flash fried with spicy aioli and eel sauce
Cardinals Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, and cucumber, topped with salmon, albacore, crispy onion, spicy aioli, and tataki sauce
Sunshine Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, lemon, and ponzu
Checker Board Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with fresh tuna, escolar, eel sauce, and wasabi aioli
Jalapeno Hamachi Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, thin sliced jalapeno, ponzu, and sriracha dot
Blazing Alaska Roll
Spicy tuna, crab mix, avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon, sliced jalapeno, citrus tataki sauce, and sriracha
D-Backs Roll
Baked salmon, crab mix, and cucumber, topped with cooked shrimp, spicy aioli, and wasabi aioli
Tropicana Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and topped with salmon, tuna, tataki sauce, and sriracha dot
Hawaiian Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, topped with seared tuna, avocado, poke sauce, and sriracha dot
Rolls Royce Roll
Deep fried roll with shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado, crab mix, topped with salmon, eel sauce, and spicy aioli
Tuna Lover Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna and seared albacore, scallions, and citrus tataki sauce
Las Vegas Roll
Salmon, crab mix, avocado, and cream cheese inside, tempura fried, and drizzled with spicy aioli, and eel sauce
Spider Roll
Lightly battered soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, and drizzled with eel sauce
Volcano Roll
California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked fishes, crab mix, spicy alioli, eel sauce, and scallions
Scallop Dynamite Roll
California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked scallop, crab mix, spicy alioli, eel sauce, and scallions
SPECIAL SASHIMI
Salmon Carpaccio Sashimi
Scottish salmon, topped with sliced cucumber, lemon and citrus ponzu sauce
Citrus Ahi Tataki Sashimi
Seared tuna, topped with avocado, scallion and citrus tataki sauce
Hamachi Ceviche Sashimi
Yellowtail, topped with avocado, Pico De Gallo with citrus ponzu sauce and sriracha
Jalapeno Hamachi Sashimi
Fresh yellowtail with jalapeno and citrus tataki sauce
Tai Ceviche Sashimi
Tilapia, topped with avocado, Pico De Gallo, citrus ponzu sauce and sriracha
Citrus Albacore Tataki Sashimi
Seared Albacore, topped with avocado, scallionand citrus tataki sauce
Butterfish Tataki Sashimi
Escolar, topped with Pico De Gallo, citrus tataki sauce and sriracha
ROLL
Tuna Roll
Tuna
Salmon Roll
Salmon
Octopus Roll
Octopus and Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon and cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Yellowtail and cucumber
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Crab and Cucumber
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel and Cucumber
California Roll
crab mix, cucumber and avocado
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop, cucumber
Golden California Roll
Lightly battered California roll with eel sauce
Negihama Roll
Yellowtail, and scallion
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce
Philly Roll
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Alaska Roll
Fresh Salmon, crab mix, avocado
Golden Alaska Roll
Lightly battered Alaska roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
Baked Salmon Roll
Baked salmon, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch and eel sauce
Calamari Roll
Lightly battered calamari, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, topped with crunch and eel sauce
Tootsie Roll
Cooked shrimp, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch, and eel sauce
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Cooked shrimp, spicy crab mix, cucumber
Crunch Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna roll, topped with crunch, and eel sauce
Golden Philly Roll
Lightly battered Philly roll, topped with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
VEGETARIAN ROLL
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado Roll
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, cucumber, and yamagobo(Japanese pickled burdock root)
Green Green Roll
Lettuce, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, and topped with citrus tataki sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Lightly battered sweet potato, avocado, and topped with crunch, eel sauce
Zucchini Tempura Roll
Lightly battered zucchini, avocado, and topped with crunch, eel sauce
Sweet Mushroom Roll
Teriyaki glazed sauté fried mushroom on top of cucumber, and avocado roll
Summer Roll
Cucumber, jalapeno, shredded daikon, and topped with tataki sauce
Pico Roll
Cucumber, avocado, topped with pico de gallo, and ponzu aioli
Tofu Tempura Roll
Cucumber, yamagobo, topped with crispy tofu, and eel sauce
Soy Green Roll
Lettuce, avocado, scallion, shredded daikon wrapped in soy paper with tataki sauce
Green Bei Roll
Cucumber, sweet potato tempura, topped with sliced avocado