Scallops in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Scallop Nigiri$4.95
Scallop Dynamite Roll$10.95
California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked scallop, crab mix, spicy aioli, eel sauce and scallion
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (3868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shanghai Shrimp & Scallops$23.00
asparagus, onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, spicy garlic-soy
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Scallop Nigiri$4.95
Spicy Scallop Roll$7.95
Spicy scallop, cucumber
Scallop Dynamite Roll$10.95
California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked scallop,
crab mix, spicy alioli, eel sauce, and scallions
More about Bei Express
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Sea Scallops$36.00
Bacon Lardon, Sweet Corn Grits, Cola Gastrique, Sautéed Pea Greens
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures
More about Citizen Public House

