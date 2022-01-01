Scallops in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve scallops
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Spicy Scallop Nigiri
|$4.95
|Scallop Dynamite Roll
|$10.95
California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked scallop, crab mix, spicy aioli, eel sauce and scallion
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Shanghai Shrimp & Scallops
|$23.00
asparagus, onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, spicy garlic-soy
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Spicy Scallop Nigiri
|$4.95
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$7.95
Spicy scallop, cucumber
|Scallop Dynamite Roll
|$10.95
California Roll, topped with a mixture of baked scallop,
crab mix, spicy alioli, eel sauce, and scallions
Citizen Public House
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale
|Seared Sea Scallops
|$36.00
Bacon Lardon, Sweet Corn Grits, Cola Gastrique, Sautéed Pea Greens
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures