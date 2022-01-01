Short ribs in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve short ribs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cook & Craft-Shea
7306 E Shea, Scottsdale
|Short Rib
|$24.00
red smashed potatoes l creamy bordelaise l sautéed broccolini
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
|(2 Ribs) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate
|$17.95
Traditional Korean beef short ribs, in a Korean teriyaki sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
|(1 Rib) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate
|$12.95
Traditional Korean beef short ribs, in a Korean teriyaki sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
|(T) Baked Short Rib Cannelloni
|$15.00
Pasta sheets rolled and filled with braised boneless short ribs and Italian cheeses, topped with marinara and mozzarella.