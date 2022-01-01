Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cook & Craft-Shea

7306 E Shea, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib$24.00
red smashed potatoes l creamy bordelaise l sautéed broccolini
More about Cook & Craft-Shea
Item pic

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(2 Ribs) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate$17.95
Traditional Korean beef short ribs, in a Korean teriyaki sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
(1 Rib) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate$12.95
Traditional Korean beef short ribs, in a Korean teriyaki sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
(T) Baked Short Rib Cannelloni$15.00
Pasta sheets rolled and filled with braised boneless short ribs and Italian cheeses, topped with marinara and mozzarella.
More about Maui Pasta
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Ribs$38.00
Cherry BBQ Sauce, Parsnip Purée, Sautéed Greens
More about Citizen Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Avocado Toast

Fried Zucchini

Mochi Ice Cream

Chili

Chicken Teriyaki

Steamed Broccoli

Pies

Caprese Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston