Go
Banner pic

Genesee Brew House

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

25 Cataract Street

Rochester, NY 14605

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Potato Chip Tenders$10.00
Chicken tenders breaded in potato chips, served with your choice of sauce
Crowler Brew House Oatmeal Stout Crowler$10.00
32oz fill
Chicken Wings$15.00
Ten large wings tossed in your choice of one sauce, served with blue cheese & celery
Buffalo Chicken Piergois$9.00
5 fried pierogis provided by The Pierogie Guy stuffed with Buffalo style chicken. Served with blue cheese
Crowler Brew House IPA 11$10.00
Crowler Brew House Winter Warmer$10.00
Crowler Brew House Session IPA Crowler$10.00
32oz fill
App Pack$75.00
20 wings, 10 Buffalo chicken pierogies, 10 chicken tenders, 10 Bavarian pretzels. Comes with sides of blue cheese, beer cheese, beer mustard, and BBQ. No substitutions
Crowler Brew House Munich Dunkel Crowler$10.00
32oz fill
Bavarian Pretzels$10.00
4 lightly salted pretzels serverd with your choice of beer cheese sauce or beer mustard
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

25 Cataract Street, Rochester NY 14605

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Milk and Honey Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pit Stop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Genesee Brew House

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston