Mac's Philly Steaks

AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

298 Exchange Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)

Popular Items

HALF Mac's Plate$9.29
Your choice of 1 meat topped with ketchup, mustard, white onion and meat hot sauce over a bed of mac salad and fries.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
Macaroni Salad$3.29
22 OZ Fountain$2.49
Cheddar Bacon Burger
Burger, cheddar cheese, bacon & your choice of toppings.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
California Cobb
Hard boiled eggs, bacon, grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
20 OZ Bottle Soda$2.49
Cheesesteak
Steak with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
Fries$3.89
MAKE IT A COMBO$5.29
Turn any menu item into a combo with a side & drink
Chicken Cheese Philly
Chicken with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

298 Exchange Blvd

Rochester NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
