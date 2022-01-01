Mac's Philly Steaks
AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
298 Exchange Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
298 Exchange Blvd
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Overlooking the picturesque Genesee River at 99 Court St, Dinosaur BBQ Rochester is located in the heart of Rochester in the former Lehigh Valley Railroad Station, built-in 1905.
The Owl House
With a focus on flavor and culinary imagination, the Owl House specializes in fresh, made-from-scratch new American food and inventive craft cocktails.
Currently open for takeout only.
Merc on main
Great Taste Meets Local Flavor.
If you have a question and would like to speak with one of our vendors, please contact that vendor using the contact information provided in the top bar of this page which includes their Hours of Operation.
Cut
The way we see it, healthy eating is all about balance.
That starts with your protein, your way. It’s then surrounded by the freshest seasonal vegetables, hearty grains or leafy greens. (Again, your choice.)
Will your plate or bowl be good for you? Definitely. Will it be delightfully satisfying down to the last forkful? We leave that to you to decide.
But whatever you choose, we’re pretty sure you can’t go wrong.