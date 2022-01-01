Philly cheesesteaks in Geneva
Geneva restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva
Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva
37 N Broadway, Geneva
|small philly cheese steak
|$7.29
tender sliced steak with onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese
|large philly cheese steak
|$11.49
tender sliced steak with onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Geneva-on-the-Lake - 5340 Lake Rd E
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Geneva-on-the-Lake - 5340 Lake Rd E
5340 East Lake Road, Geneva
|Philly Cheesesteak Sub
|$10.99
Shredded steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, melted
provolone + mozzarella cheeses, horseradish aioli, choice of Italian roll or wrap