Philly cheesesteaks in Geneva

Geneva restaurants
Geneva restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • RIBS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva

37 N Broadway, Geneva

Avg 4.8 (44 reviews)
Takeout
small philly cheese steak$7.29
tender sliced steak with onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese
large philly cheese steak$11.49
tender sliced steak with onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese
More about Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Geneva-on-the-Lake - 5340 Lake Rd E

5340 East Lake Road, Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak Sub$10.99
Shredded steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, melted
provolone + mozzarella cheeses, horseradish aioli, choice of Italian roll or wrap
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Geneva-on-the-Lake - 5340 Lake Rd E

