Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Geneva restaurants you'll love

Go
Geneva restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Geneva

Geneva's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Geneva restaurants

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • RIBS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva

37 N Broadway, Geneva

Avg 4.8 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
large boot$10.99
oven baked italian sub with ham salami pepperoni capicola cheese lettuce tomato onions and italian dressing
2 pounds$16.99
hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers
mini tacos$5.69
with sour cream
More about Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva
Main pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Geneva-on-the-Lake

5340 East Lake Road, Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Mac + Cheese Bites$8.99
Creamy, Cheesy, battered + fried
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Geneva-on-the-Lake
Mary's Kitchen - Geneva image

 

Mary's Kitchen - Geneva

5023 New Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mary's Kitchen - Geneva
Mary's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mary's Diner

666 E Main St, Geneva

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
More about Mary's Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Mary's Kitchen - Food Truck

5023 New Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Mary's Kitchen - Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Geneva

Boneless Wings

Philly Cheesesteaks

Garlic Bread

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Map

More near Geneva to explore

Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Mentor

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston