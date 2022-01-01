Geneva restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • RIBS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva
37 N Broadway, Geneva
|large boot
|$10.99
oven baked italian sub with ham salami pepperoni capicola cheese lettuce tomato onions and italian dressing
|2 pounds
|$16.99
hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers
|mini tacos
|$5.69
with sour cream
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Geneva-on-the-Lake
5340 East Lake Road, Geneva
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
|Mac + Cheese Bites
|$8.99
Creamy, Cheesy, battered + fried
|1lb of Boneless Wings
|$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
Mary's Kitchen - Food Truck
5023 New Street, Geneva