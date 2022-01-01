Go
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

Mexican + Latin inspired tapas restaurant; featuring delicious cocktails and great lounge atmosphere right in Savin Hill.

TAPAS

120 Savin Hill Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Naked Burrito$9.00
The burrito bowl is loaded with rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema, lettuce, Monterrey cheese + habanero sauce add steak +7, chicken +5, carnitas +5, guacamole +3
Chorizo$5.00
pork chorizo, onions, cilantro, radishes + cotija
Burrito (in a wrap)$9.00
Classic burrito stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema, lettuce, Monterrey cheese + habanero sauce in a flour tortilla. Steak +7, chicken +5, carnitas +5, guacamole +3 Also available piled high in a bowl sans the flour tortilla
Pescado$6.00
Tacate beer batter cod, fresh slaw, cilantro +lime vinaigrette, chipotle aioli
Churros$10.00
Fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar with melted chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Carne Asada$7.00
Marinated beef, avocado puree, pickled red onion, cilantro, radishes, and salsa cruda.
Elote Street Corn$11.00
4 pieces of buttery grilled corn, spicy chipotle aioli + cotija, GF + V
Carnitas$6.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, white onion, cilantro, and salsa cruda.
Pollo Frito$6.00
Marinated fried chicken,street corn, pickled red onion, Chile de arbol sauce
Fajitas
Sizzling fajitas with peppers + onions, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream + corn tortillas. Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

120 Savin Hill Ave

Dorchester MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
