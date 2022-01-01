Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Mexican + Latin inspired tapas restaurant; featuring delicious cocktails and great lounge atmosphere right in Savin Hill.
TAPAS
120 Savin Hill Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 Savin Hill Ave
Dorchester MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
McKenna's Cafe
Best Breakfast and Lunch in Boston. Come in and enjoy! As we always say, "If we can, we will!"
Savin Bar + Kitchen
Savin Hill's destination for exciting food, fabulous drinks, and a large selection of wine and beer.
Shanti
Shanti Restaurant -
Dorchester
dbar
dbar is Dorchester's premiere destination for fine dining, delicious cocktails and exciting nightlife.