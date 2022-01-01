The Goddess and Grocer is anything but your average neighborhood spot.We offer an extensive list of classic and clever sandwiches, a colorful selection of freshly prepared soups and a salad bar full of crunchy vegetables, grains, cheeses and proteins. We also offer an array of delicious prepared salads with house made dressings, and a rotating selection of ready to heat chef-prepared meals. From our own bakery, we produce our famous Rainbow Cake, as well as many of the desserts and treats on display in our stores and sold nationwide.



911 W. Randolph St.