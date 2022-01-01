Go
Graffiti Atlanta

GRAFFITI ATLANTA
Atlanta's Hottest Spot for Good
Eats, come EAT SIP and VIBE.

349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffles$15.95
Fluffy waffles and fried chicken, served with syrup.
House Salmon Salad$15.95
Grilled or fried salmon served on a bed of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled or fried chicken served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and choice of american, swiss or provolone cheese.
10 pc Wings$12.99
10 wings served with one of your favorite sauces:
Naked, Mild, Hot, Honey Hot, Honey Hennessy, BBQ and Sweet Chili Graffiti Sauce.
Dressing: Blue Cheese or Ranch
Lamb Chops and Eggs$24.95
Marinated lollipop lamb chops, served with choice of eggs, grits or breakfast potatoes and wheat or white toast.
Cheese Burger$13.99
Cheese burger served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, onion pickle and choice of white american, swiss or provolone cheese.
French Toast$15.95
Texas French Toast with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Choice of eggs, bacon or turkey sausage.
Location

ATLANTA GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
