Granzin Bar-B-Q

It's the sauce in the wood!
Breakfast Hours: 6:30 AM- 11:00 AM
Bar-B-Q Hours: 10:30AM - Close
This includes side orders.

660 West San Antonio Street

Popular Items

Country Pork Rib Sandwich$7.49
Our smoked Country Rib sliced on a toasted poppy seed bun served with our original Bbq sauce, pickles and onions
Lean Brisket$21.00
1 Meat Plate$11.75
your choice of one meat and two sides comes with bread, our original sauce, pickles and onions.
Sm. Fish plate$11.99
2 Meat Plate$12.75
Your choice of two meats and two sides comes with bread, our original sauce, pickles and onions
Macaroni Salad
Bar-B-Que Spud$9.99
Comes with your choice of meat, butter, cheese and sour cream.
Carne Gusiada Plate$10.75
Carne Guisada, two sides of your choice and our homemade tortillas.
3 Meat Plate$14.75
Your choice of three meats and two sides comes with bread, original sauce, pickles and onions.
Lg . Fish plate$13.99
Location

660 West San Antonio Street

New Braunfels TX

Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
