Buffalo chicken wraps in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled or crispy chicken breast shaken in one of The Bar's famous sauces with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Item pic

 

Hagemeister Park

325 N. Washington St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
An HP requested Favorite! Grilled chicken breast strips sauteed in our famous buffalo sauce with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing.
More about Hagemeister Park
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport

