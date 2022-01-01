Buffalo chicken wraps in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled or crispy chicken breast shaken in one of The Bar's famous sauces with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Hagemeister Park
325 N. Washington St., Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
An HP requested Favorite! Grilled chicken breast strips sauteed in our famous buffalo sauce with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.