Chicken salad sandwiches in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Wheat sandwich bread, house made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato.
Grounded Cafe - Downtown Green Bay

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

Champion Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.25
Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to Grounded of course! Dive into our famous house made chicken salad (mayo, Dijon, craisins, basil, and red onions), served with Asiago cheese and lettuce. Get it as a sandwich on Voyageurs sourdough, as a wrap, or as a salad!
