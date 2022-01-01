Chicken salad sandwiches in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Wheat sandwich bread, house made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato.
Grounded Cafe - Downtown Green Bay
300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY
|Champion Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to Grounded of course! Dive into our famous house made chicken salad (mayo, Dijon, craisins, basil, and red onions), served with Asiago cheese and lettuce. Get it as a sandwich on Voyageurs sourdough, as a wrap, or as a salad!