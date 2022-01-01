Caesar salad in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve caesar salad
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Caesar Salad
|$3.99
Fresh chopped romaine, garlic croutons & grated parmesan cheese tossed with our Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Fresh chopped romaine, garlic croutons & grated Parmesan topped with Wood Grilled chicken. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
|Amped Up Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Kale, Romaine, Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes & Croutons
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Chopped romaine tossed in our Caesar topped with Parmesan, tomato, and croutons. Vegetarian
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce with crispy croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.