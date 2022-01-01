Crab cakes in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve crab cakes
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd
4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro
|1 Crab Cake
|$8.95
|Waddell's Crab Cake Broil
|$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
|Bo's Crab Cake
|$23.95
2 crab cakes, potatoes & asparagus
6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
Scrambled Southern Diner
2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$15.00
Two english muffins layered with crab cakes, two poached eggs, and spinach. Topped off with a house made sherry fondue and tomato hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.
|Crab Cake
|$8.00
Single crab cake.
Seafood Destiny Fried
410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F, Greensboro
|Crab Cake Plate
|$19.95
2 crab cakes with choice of 2 sides