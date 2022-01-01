Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve crab cakes

Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
More about Fishbones
Banner pic

 

Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd

4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Crab Cake$8.95
Waddell's Crab Cake Broil$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
Bo's Crab Cake$23.95
2 crab cakes, potatoes & asparagus
6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
More about Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd
Scrambled Southern Diner image

 

Scrambled Southern Diner

2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$15.00
Two english muffins layered with crab cakes, two poached eggs, and spinach. Topped off with a house made sherry fondue and tomato hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.
Crab Cake$8.00
Single crab cake.
More about Scrambled Southern Diner
Main pic

 

Seafood Destiny Fried

410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Plate$19.95
2 crab cakes with choice of 2 sides
More about Seafood Destiny Fried
Restaurant banner

 

Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro

106 Barnhardt St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waddell's Crab Cake Broil$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes
Crab Cake Plate$19.95
2 crab cakes with choice of 2 sides
1 Fried Crab Cake$8.95
More about Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro

