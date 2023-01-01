Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Cucinella's Downtown -

214 East 5th Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$4.25
olive oil, garlic, parmesan, romano
More about Cucinella's Downtown -
Item pic

 

Marabella Pizza Greenville

1898 SE Greenville blvd, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$2.95
More about Marabella Pizza Greenville

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Fried Pickles

Egg Sandwiches

Pancakes

Lasagna

Cheese Fries

Stromboli

Mozzarella Sticks

French Fries

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

New Bern

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston