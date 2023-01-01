Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Garlic Knots
Greenville restaurants that serve garlic knots
Cucinella's Downtown -
214 East 5th Street, Greenville
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$4.25
olive oil, garlic, parmesan, romano
More about Cucinella's Downtown -
Marabella Pizza Greenville
1898 SE Greenville blvd, Greenville
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$2.95
More about Marabella Pizza Greenville
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Fried Pickles
Egg Sandwiches
Pancakes
Lasagna
Cheese Fries
Stromboli
Mozzarella Sticks
French Fries
More near Greenville to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Clayton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
New Bern
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1131 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston