Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
With a true love for Southern and Cajun style foods Grumpy’s has developed a menu through experience that expresses the flavor and cooking styles of New Orleans, Saint Louis, the Carolinas, and the Tex-Mex area. We are barbecuing at low temps for long periods of time spare ribs, pork butts, pork loin, beef brisket, beef chuck, prime rib, chicken wings, chicken quarters, and occasionally seafood. All meats are rubbed with special seasonings then placed in our Hickory wood cooker and smoked to perfection.
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd
Allentown PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hops at the Paddock
Good Times, Great Food, Good People
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
"Food made with Love"
Chopfin
Come in and enjoy!
My Tequila House
Mexican restaurant to live a different experience. We have an excellent selection of Margaritas & Tequilas. Traditional and contemporary cuisine with our own touch. Excellent atmosphere and service.