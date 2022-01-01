Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

Go
With a true love for Southern and Cajun style foods Grumpy’s has developed a menu through experience that expresses the flavor and cooking styles of New Orleans, Saint Louis, the Carolinas, and the Tex-Mex area. We are barbecuing at low temps for long periods of time spare ribs, pork butts, pork loin, beef brisket, beef chuck, prime rib, chicken wings, chicken quarters, and occasionally seafood. All meats are rubbed with special seasonings then placed in our Hickory wood cooker and smoked to perfection.

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Rack$16.50
6 to 7 Ribs-Now you are talking! The half rack is our most popular and satisfying for most. Warning...be hungry!
Beef Brisket Platter$15.50
Same tasty wood cooked beef brisket piled on a platter without the roll. Choice of two sides.
Half Pound Bayou Peel & Eat Shrimp$10.95
Prepared in a classic bayou shrimp boil of garlic, beer, and Cajun spice. Messy but so good! Served with our own cocktail sauce.
Full Rack$31.50
13 to 14 Ribs- Makes a huge portion! As we like to say, a non-human amount of food. For the seriously hungry only!
Pulled Pork Plate$11.75
A heap of our slow cooked pork butt with your choice of two sides. Add gravy if you like.
Burnt End Platter$17.95
Our delicious burnt ends tossed in hot and honey BBQ sauce without a roll, served with two sides.
Smoked Jalapeno Poppers$6.45
The real deal! Hickory smoked bacon wrapped jalapeño peppers filled with a combination of cheeses. Served with a sweet chili sauce.
Quesadillas$10.50
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with onions, cheese and your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken or cheese only. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Cornbread$0.85
12 Wings$19.99
Twelve of our large roaster wings rubbed with Grumpy Dust seasoning then slow cooked in our Hickory pit until tender and tasty. Served with our house made blue cheese and celery.
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd

Allentown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
