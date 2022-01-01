Go
Guacamole Station & Tacos Tacos

Family-owned Traditional Style Mexican Tacos.

118 North Federal Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
Flour or Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Cream, Lettuce and Salsa.
Barbacoa | Shredded Beef$3.59
Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.
Traditional Guac on Side$3.50
Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa, Serrano Peppers, Lime and Tortilla Chips.
Side Salsa$1.25
Choice of - Ranchera, Green tomatoes, Habanero, Spicy Salsa.
Side Chips$1.75
Corn Tortilla Chips.
Carne Asada | Steak$3.59
Steak , Onion and Cilantro,
Lime and Salsa on side
Side Esquite/Corn$5.49
Corn off the cob, epazote, butter, mayonnaise, Cheese, Cream, Tajin and Lime.
Pastor De Pollo | Chicken$3.29
Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro,
Lime and salsa on side
Gringa$5.99
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese, Chicken Pastor, Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions and Salsa.
Traditional Guac$5.50
Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa, Serrano Peppers, Lime
See full menu

Location

Dania FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

