Go
Toast

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings

Come in and enjoy Durango's only self pour beer wall, large patio open every day .. the family's favorite place!!!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

2411 Main Ave

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Cheese 10"$11.99
Ranch$0.75
10 Wings$15.49
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
Large Cheese 14"$13.99
5 Wings$8.99
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
Marinara$0.50
House Salad$7.99
Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella,Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Dressing of choice
SUPER DEAL$30.00
Comes with two large 3-topping pizzas
Jumbo Cheese 18"$17.99
Really Big Bread Stix$5.99
Brushed With Homemade Garlic Butter Served With Marinara
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

2411 Main Ave

Durango CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

11th Street Station - Ernies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Durango Joes - Town Plaza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peak Mobile

No reviews yet

Bringing our hospitality to you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston