Go
Toast

Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

CHICKEN

12120 College Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (1225 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

12120 College Blvd

Overland Park KS

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tanner's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

Grinders Stonewall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

119TH & QUIVIRA - OP

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston