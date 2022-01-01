Chicken wraps in Hayden
More about Noodle Express - Hayden
Noodle Express - Hayden
305 West Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden
|Chicken Osaka Wrap
|$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
|Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
|$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
More about The Local Deli - Hayden
The Local Deli - Hayden
113 W Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden
|Canfield Cobb
Lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, 3 ounces of chicken, bacon, house-made croutons and choice of dressing.
|Half Local Club
|$9.00
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread.
|X-Fit Cobb
|$13.00
Lettuce, spinach, tomato,onion, bacon, egg, avocado, 6 oz chicken, choice of dressing