Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Helena

Go
Helena restaurants
Toast

Helena restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

The Springs at the Broadwater image

 

The Springs Taproom & Grill

4920 W, US-12, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
More about The Springs Taproom & Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Hopper

40 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
(4) Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Sticks Served with House Marinara Sauce.
More about The Hopper

Browse other tasty dishes in Helena

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Pasta Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Grilled Chicken

Fish Sandwiches

Clams

Pancakes

Map

More near Helena to explore

Billings

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Butte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1109 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston