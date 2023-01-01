Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Helena
/
Helena
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Helena restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
The Springs Taproom & Grill
4920 W, US-12, Helena
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$12.00
More about The Springs Taproom & Grill
The Hopper
40 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$12.00
(4) Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Sticks Served with House Marinara Sauce.
More about The Hopper
Browse other tasty dishes in Helena
Caesar Salad
Chocolate Cake
Pasta Salad
Shrimp Scampi
Grilled Chicken
Fish Sandwiches
Clams
Pancakes
More near Helena to explore
Billings
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Bozeman
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Kalispell
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Missoula
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Whitefish
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Red Lodge
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Butte
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Butte
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Bozeman
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Missoula
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Kalispell
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Billings
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1109 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston