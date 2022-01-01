Grilled chicken in Hillsdale
SALADS
Johnny T's Bistro
173 E South St, Hillsdale
|Fire grilled Hawaiian Chicken
|$12.79
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple and thick teriyaki sauce.
|Fire grilled BBQ chicken
|$12.79
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast glazed with our signature bbq sauce.
More about New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan
New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan
3321 W Carleton Rd, Hillsdale
|Stuffed Pollo Chicken Grilled Burrito Combo Meal
|$9.99
GRILLED POLLO CHICKEN BURRITO
•\tLoaded with
•\tJuicy fire-grilled chicken breast,
•\tMexican seasoned rice,
•\tseasoned pinto beans,
•\tjuicy diced tomatoes,
•\tfajita veggies,
•\tsour cream
•\tavocado ranch sauce
•\tthree cheese,
•\ttopped with house-made pico de gallo.
•\tAll wrapped in a warm Large flour tortilla or oversized Stuffed X-large flour tortilla, then perfectly grilled
Combo comes with one Taco and medium refreshing beverage
|SUPERSIZE GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA TACOS
SUPERSIZE GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA TACOS
|COMBO GRILLED CHICKEN NEW YORK STYLE TACOS
|$9.99
COMBO GRILLED CHICKEN NEW YORK STYLE TACOS.
COMBO COMES WITH THREE TACOS, TWO MEXICAN DANTUS AND A 21OZ REFRESHING BEVERAGE