Grilled chicken in Hillsdale

Hillsdale restaurants
Hillsdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Johnny T's Bistro image

SALADS

Johnny T's Bistro

173 E South St, Hillsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fire grilled Hawaiian Chicken$12.79
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple and thick teriyaki sauce.
Fire grilled BBQ chicken$12.79
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast glazed with our signature bbq sauce.
New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan

3321 W Carleton Rd, Hillsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Pollo Chicken Grilled Burrito Combo Meal$9.99
GRILLED POLLO CHICKEN BURRITO
•\tLoaded with
•\tJuicy fire-grilled chicken breast,
•\tMexican seasoned rice,
•\tseasoned pinto beans,
•\tjuicy diced tomatoes,
•\tfajita veggies,
•\tsour cream
•\tavocado ranch sauce
•\tthree cheese,
•\ttopped with house-made pico de gallo.
•\tAll wrapped in a warm Large flour tortilla or oversized Stuffed X-large flour tortilla, then perfectly grilled
Combo comes with one Taco and medium refreshing beverage
SUPERSIZE GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA TACOS
SUPERSIZE GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA TACOS
COMBO GRILLED CHICKEN NEW YORK STYLE TACOS$9.99
COMBO GRILLED CHICKEN NEW YORK STYLE TACOS.
COMBO COMES WITH THREE TACOS, TWO MEXICAN DANTUS AND A 21OZ REFRESHING BEVERAGE
