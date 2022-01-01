Grilled chicken in Hillsdale

GRILLED POLLO CHICKEN BURRITO

•\tLoaded with

•\tJuicy fire-grilled chicken breast,

•\tMexican seasoned rice,

•\tseasoned pinto beans,

•\tjuicy diced tomatoes,

•\tfajita veggies,

•\tsour cream

•\tavocado ranch sauce

•\tthree cheese,

•\ttopped with house-made pico de gallo.

•\tAll wrapped in a warm Large flour tortilla or oversized Stuffed X-large flour tortilla, then perfectly grilled

Combo comes with one Taco and medium refreshing beverage

