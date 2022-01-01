Hippie Hibachi
First ever ALL vegan hibachi restaurant. 100% gluten free menu. Putting a healthier, herbivorous-spin on your traditional hibachi meal.
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Delilah's Everyday Soul
When Oprah Winfrey voted chef and owner Delilah’s mac and cheese “Best in the Nation,” it was all the motivation Delilah needed to continue to cook and share her food with the rest of the world. This acclaimed Philadelphia restaurateur has been featured on Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and the CBS series, Chef on a Shoestring. Delilah, and her daughter, Delana will open Delilah’s Everyday Soul in early fall at Chattahoochee Food Works. The ladies will offer the tastiest fried chicken, mac and cheese, and other southern favorites such as fried green tomatoes, homemade chips, and strawberry lemonade daily.