Hippie Hibachi

First ever ALL vegan hibachi restaurant. 100% gluten free menu. Putting a healthier, herbivorous-spin on your traditional hibachi meal.

1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130

Popular Items

SHR'MP$18.00
Teriyaki shr'mp (konjac root) paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
CHICK'N$18.00
Teriyaki chick'n (soy based) paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
Extra Fried Rice on Side$3.00
VEGGIE (NO SHROOM)$14.00
Teriyaki veggies (zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli) topped with red cabbage, sesame seed, and chives, on top of fried rice with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
TOFU$16.00
Teriyaki tofu paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
San Peligrino$2.50
HIPPIE PLATE$20.00
Choose two teriyaki proteins or add extra of your favorite protein by choosing one, paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, fried rice, and garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
MUSHROOM$18.00
Teriyaki mushrooms (king oyster) paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
Yum Yum$0.75
creamy white sauce made in house V/GF
IMPOSSIBLE$18.00
Teriyaki impossible "beef" paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

