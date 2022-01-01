Go
HomeSlice Pizza Main

What's our deal? Good question... Homeslice, like all the best things, is a homegrown pizza joint, bringing NY and Chicago styles together to create our very own Colorado Style!
We bring chef inspired flavors together with cool people and a fun atmosphere to make a unique, delicious dining experience...

PIZZA

2915 Main Ave • $$

Avg 4 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Rolls (4) Pepperoni$8.25
Pepperoni, Asiago and Mozzarella rolled into our house-made dough. Four rolls served with a side of marinara.
The Holy Goat$10.50
Mixed Greens, Green Apple, Candied Walnuts, Chèvre Cheese, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
BYO Calzone$8.50
Home-made pizza dough filled with your choice of toppings, along with marinara sauce and our proprietary cheese blend baked to a crispy golden brown.
12" Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
Make your Pizza Dreams come true!
Side Ranch Dressing$0.75
Home Salad$7.50
Romaine, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Make your Pizza Dreams come true!
My Big Fat Greek$10.50
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Feta, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
18" Half/Half Specialty$26.50
Can't decide? Get a Half n Half.
Garlic Home Rolls (6)$3.25
Four Fluffy Hand-made Knots, Garlic Butter, Parmesan
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2915 Main Ave

Durango CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
