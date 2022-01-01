Go
Hook Fish and Chicken

Hook Fish and Chicken is the best place in West Palm Beach where you can casually dine in a fun, clean environment with an outstanding affordable menu. We promise fresh food, made to order daily with exceptional service.
This Hook location is owned and operated by the Yapp Family. Our mission is to prepare and serve our food with love and provide friendly service to our customers.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

4282 Okeechobee Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (269 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries
Straight Cut Fries dusted in our house seasoning
Slushy
4 Wing Dinner$9.49
10 Flavored Wings$10.99
6 Wing Dinner$11.99
Shrimp Dinner
10 Wing Dinner$15.99
Chicken Tenders
#1 Combo (2 Selections)$15.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
3 Wing Dinner$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4282 Okeechobee Blvd

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
