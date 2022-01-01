Hook Fish and Chicken

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ was born out of the concept of offering Prime Halal Non-GMO all-natural Prime Brisket, coming from cows that are free-range, grass-fed, and never given hormones or antibiotics.

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ has been known to have the most delicious brisket on this side of Texas. Its founder Cleveland Stubbs prides himself on making his food from scratch daily, from it’s rubs to its sauces, sides, and desserts.

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ has had a history of sourcing out the absolute best meats you can get.

As Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ moves from private catering venues to its new home, we promise that our meats will be all-natural and only Prime, we strive to make sure our food meets and exceed your expectations.

“WE HOPE YOU COME FOR THE BBQ, BUT STAY BECAUSE YOU’RE FAMILY”

