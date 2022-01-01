Greek salad in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Nothing But Noodles
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperoncini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.
More about Nothing But Noodles
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperoncini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.