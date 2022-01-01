Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve greek salad

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.00
Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperoncini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Pane e Vino image

PIZZA

Pane e Vino

300 Church St SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
More about Pane e Vino
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.00
Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperoncini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.
More about Nothing But Noodles

