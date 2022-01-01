Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Huntsville
/
Huntsville
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Huntsville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Mazzara's Italian Kitchen
114 Clinton Ave, Huntsville
Avg 5
(2 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks (4)
$9.00
Fior di latte hand-breaded, fried and served w/marinara
More about Mazzara's Italian Kitchen
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bo's Best Wings
3700 Blue Spring Rd NW, Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(152 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks Kids Meal
$5.00
More about Bo's Best Wings
