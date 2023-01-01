Indianola restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lost Pizza Co - Indianola MS.

807 Hwy 82 W, Indianola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Olive Bread$7.99
Cheese Sticks topped with Olive Salad, Cup of Marinara
Chicken Alfredo$13.99
angel hair, grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce
Cheese Sticks$6.99
Cheese Sticks, Cup of Marinara
More about Lost Pizza Co - Indianola MS.
Banner pic

 

Pea Soup's Lott-A-Freeze

809 HIGHWAY 82 W, Indianola

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Catfish Platter$18.49
Three fried shrimp and three pieces of fried catfish served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Hamburger Steak Dinner$11.25
A Salisbury steak smothered in gravy and grilled onions served with a side and toast, with your choice of a side salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.75
A large salad with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.
More about Pea Soup's Lott-A-Freeze
Main pic

 

Los Molcajetes - 410 U.S. 82

410 U.S. 82, Indianola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Los Molcajetes - 410 U.S. 82
