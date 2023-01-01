Indianola restaurants you'll love
Must-try Indianola restaurants
More about Lost Pizza Co - Indianola MS.
Lost Pizza Co - Indianola MS.
807 Hwy 82 W, Indianola
|Popular items
|Olive Bread
|$7.99
Cheese Sticks topped with Olive Salad, Cup of Marinara
|Chicken Alfredo
|$13.99
angel hair, grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce
|Cheese Sticks
|$6.99
Cheese Sticks, Cup of Marinara
More about Pea Soup's Lott-A-Freeze
Pea Soup's Lott-A-Freeze
809 HIGHWAY 82 W, Indianola
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Catfish Platter
|$18.49
Three fried shrimp and three pieces of fried catfish served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
|Hamburger Steak Dinner
|$11.25
A Salisbury steak smothered in gravy and grilled onions served with a side and toast, with your choice of a side salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.75
A large salad with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.