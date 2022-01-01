Go
Iron Bridge Wine Company

Modern American cuisine finds international influences in the inspirations of our team of highly trained, professional chefs. Local produce, meats and seafood are a focal point at Iron Bridge, and central Maryland provides a multitude of options to source quality products for our farm-to-table approach to cooking.

10435 State Route 108

***Marques de Caceres Crianza, 2017, Rioja, Spain$15.00
This delicious, easy to understand Rioja is a blend of Tempranillo & Garnacha. It is aged almost two years in oak barrels and then an additional 2 year in bottle. Pretty amazing for a wine at this price point. It has notes of soft strawberry and cherry intermixed with notions of roasted herbs and dusty cocoa. Enjoy it over the next few years with mushrooms, duck or braised beef or lamb.
***Les Deux Moulins Pinot Noir, 2020, Loire Valley, France$13.00
This is darn delicious fruit forward Pinot Noir. It’s sourced from the Loire Valley as well as the Languedoc. It has loads of soft red raspberry and cherry fruit, some dusty cocoa and cinnamon, a raspberry tea component and a long, rich finish. It’s elegant and fun but not stuffy. Fabulous with mushroom risotto with goat cheese, duck and white pizza.
**The Atom Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020, California$14.00
This is a fantastic, rich, ripe style of Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from vineyards all over the state. On the nose, black pepper & currant meld into a lush, robust palate of violet, tobacco leaf, cassis & subtle licorice. Balanced acidity & integrated tannins linger over a soft finish.
***Longevity Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018, California$15.00
Temptingly rich and layered, a firm, ripe, muscular wine that's deep, structured, intense and concentrated, serving up a mix of ripe currant, cassis, plum, black cherry and blackberry fruit with touches of anise, cedar and black licorice. Drink this full-bodied Cabernet over the next 5-8 years with steaks, burgers, mushrooms and hard cheeses.
Location

Columbia MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Manor Hill Trolley

Brick Oven Pizza

Chicken + Whiskey

DMV's best pollo a la brasa and whiskey bar! Serving seasonal especiales and curbside cocktails to go.

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

Casual, yet upscale full service dining and bar. Enjoy hand-cut steaks grilled on an open hickory wood fired grill. Fresh Fish and Raw Bar served daily. All ingredients for our Fresh Salads,Sandwiches, Dressings and Desserts all made in house.
Dress code is smart casual and we reserve the right to turn guests away who are not dressed appropriately for the style of dining we offer.
Reservations can be made on our website where you can also order online and find more information regarding your dining experience and private events.

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

THE WALRUS IN COLUMBIA, MD
The Patio & Indoor Dining is now open!
Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm
First Come, first served. Reservation recommended

