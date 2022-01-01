Iron Bridge Wine Company

This delicious, easy to understand Rioja is a blend of Tempranillo & Garnacha. It is aged almost two years in oak barrels and then an additional 2 year in bottle. Pretty amazing for a wine at this price point. It has notes of soft strawberry and cherry intermixed with notions of roasted herbs and dusty cocoa. Enjoy it over the next few years with mushrooms, duck or braised beef or lamb.

