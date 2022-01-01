Go
Toast

Istanbul Grill California

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

18010 Newhope St Unit D • $$

Avg 4.8 (3796 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18010 Newhope St Unit D

Fountain Valley CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

SusieCakes is an all-American bakery offering home-style dessert favorites baked entirely from scratch.
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

MOULIN Costa Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arc Food & Libations

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunright Tea Studio

No reviews yet

Shake 17 Times!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston