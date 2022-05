Our Kansas City Whiskey is a blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Light Corn Whiskey, and Straight Rye Whiskey, all aged at least 4 years, as well as a small amount of 15 year old Oloroso Sherry from the Williams & Humbert Bodega in Jerez. Bottled at 92 proof, Kansas City Whiskey is well-balanced, smooth, and slightly sweet. It’s beautiful when served neat or on the rocks, but also works well in classic Bourbon – or Rye-based cocktails such as the Horsefeather, Manhattan and Old Fashioned.