Pudding in Southside

Southside restaurants that serve pudding

Culhane’s Irish Pub

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

Bread Pudding$7.00
Warmed bread pudding served with Bailey's cream sauce, and whipped cream
MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

Homemade Banana Pudding$6.00
