Chicken sandwiches in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Evergreen Eatery image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Evergreen Eatery
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado & Chipotle Aioli & a Pickle
Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Choose BBQ, Teriyaki, Cajun, Buffalo or Plain with Crispy Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle
More about The Dogwood
BK Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BK Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our beautiful fried chicken stacked between homemade brioche with pickled green tomato and honey.
ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten, allium
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

