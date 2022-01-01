Chicken sandwiches in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado & Chipotle Aioli & a Pickle
|Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Choose BBQ, Teriyaki, Cajun, Buffalo or Plain with Crispy Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle