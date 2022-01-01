Fish and chips in Jamaica Plain

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish & Chips image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
More about Evergreen Eatery
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$22.00
Fresh Cod lightly battered & fried. Served with Hand Cut French Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.
More about The Dogwood
JPizle Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Fish And Chips$13.99
Fresh fried haddock, served with french fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce.
More about JPizle Kitchen
JP Seafood Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

JP Seafood Cafe

730 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish N Chips$17.00
More about JP Seafood Cafe

