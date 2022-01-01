Fish and chips in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Evergreen Eatery
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
More about The Dogwood
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Fresh Cod lightly battered & fried. Served with Hand Cut French Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.
More about JPizle Kitchen
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Fish And Chips
|$13.99
Fresh fried haddock, served with french fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce.