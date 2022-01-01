Go
JB's Deli and Pizza

PIZZA

15 Tierney St • $

Popular Items

Side of Hash Brown$1.25
The Pilgrim$8.50
Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, & Mayo
TURKEY$7.00
LARGE$14.00
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.50
Fries$4.95
The McQuaid$8.75
Chicken cutlet, american cheese, bacon, lite chili & chipotle mayo
Pepsi- 20 oz.$2.05
Classic Chicken Cutlet$8.50
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Bacon, Melted American Cheese, L&T, Ranch $7.20
SMALL$10.50
Location

15 Tierney St

Norwalk CT

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
