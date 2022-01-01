Go
Toast

Jefe Takeout

Come in and enjoy!

2739 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yellow Rice w. Beans
Jefe Mac n Cheese
Jefe Chicken$16.50
Meals include choice of 2 sides & cornbread.
Potato Salad
Pork Shoulder$16.50
Meals include choice of 2 sides & our famous cornbread
See full menu

Location

2739 Main Street

Hartford CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scatz Holy Smokez BBQ & Catering

No reviews yet

Innovative BBQ with a twist

Square Peg Pizza Berlin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Max's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J. Timothy's Taverne

No reviews yet

High volume casual themed restaurant specializing in nationally recognized chicken wings, local craft beer, private events and high volume take out housed in a large historic Taverne dating to 1789.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston