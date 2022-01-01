Johnson City American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Johnson City

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Mid City Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mid City Grill

106 S Commerce St, Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$11.29
Philly Cheesesteak$10.29
Vegan Tofu Sandwich$9.29
More about Mid City Grill
Watauga Brewing Company image

 

Watauga Brewing Company

142 West Market Street, Johnson City

Avg 4.4 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo$0.25
Tenders$13.00
Dip Trio$12.00
More about Watauga Brewing Company

