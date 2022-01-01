Go
Banner pic
Barbeque

Jokers Smokehouse

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2416 West Schubert Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Corn Bread$2.00
Macaroni and Cheese$4.00
Andouille Hot Link (ea)$5.00
Burnt Ends$12.00
Youd didn't really think we'd leave our brisket burnt ends off the menu did you?
Sliced Beef Brisket 1/2 lb$15.00
Our brisket is smoked for twelve long hours to impart its signature smoke flavor.
Fries$4.00
Combination Platter$26.00
Pick any 4 of our meats.
Smoked Wings$13.00
John's famous smoked wings are the stuff of legend, seasoned then smoked to perfection.
Chicken+Andouille Gumbo$6.00
Made from scratch, a cup of our classic dark roux gumbo served with rice.
Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack$16.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago IL 60647

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

No reviews yet

Your favorite neighborhood bar that happens to also be your favorite brewery's tap room!

Joker's To Go - Jokers Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Drinks and Snacks Delivered.

Beautiful Rind

No reviews yet

Cheese, charcuterie, wine and beer in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Available for pickup and delivery. Call us at 312-300-4535 for catering options or questions

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

No reviews yet

Scratch tacos + craft beer

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Jokers Smokehouse

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston