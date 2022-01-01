Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Joplin

Joplin restaurants
Joplin restaurants that serve tacos

Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Landing Beer Company/Utopian Coffee + Kitchen

118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Walleye Tacos$14.00
Blackened walleye, avocado, tropical salsa, banana crisps, lime wedge. 3 per order.
More about Landing Beer Company/Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin

No reviews yet
Takeout
RHBBQ STREET TACOS$13.00
6” flour tortillas, choice of smoked chicken, pork or brisket, cabbage, pico, shredded cheddar, avocado crema ranch. Served with chips and salsa, fresh lime.
BBQ Street Tacos (4)$12.00
Smoked pulled pork or chicken or brisket, pico, slaw, cheddar cheese & avocado ranch.
JALAPENO CHICKEN TACOS$13.00
Crunchy corn tortillas, fried jalapenos, smoked pulled chicken, pico, monterey jack cheese, avocado crema ranch. Served with chips and salsa, fresh lime.
More about Red Hot & Blue

