Tacos in Joplin
Joplin restaurants that serve tacos
More about Landing Beer Company/Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
Landing Beer Company/Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Blackened Walleye Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened walleye, avocado, tropical salsa, banana crisps, lime wedge. 3 per order.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin
|RHBBQ STREET TACOS
|$13.00
6” flour tortillas, choice of smoked chicken, pork or brisket, cabbage, pico, shredded cheddar, avocado crema ranch. Served with chips and salsa, fresh lime.
|BBQ Street Tacos (4)
|$12.00
Smoked pulled pork or chicken or brisket, pico, slaw, cheddar cheese & avocado ranch.
|JALAPENO CHICKEN TACOS
|$13.00
Crunchy corn tortillas, fried jalapenos, smoked pulled chicken, pico, monterey jack cheese, avocado crema ranch. Served with chips and salsa, fresh lime.