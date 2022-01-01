Go
Joseph’s Steakhouse

Highly acclaimed for top quality steak and seafood, outstanding service and an extensive wine list, Joseph’s has set the standard for fine dining in Iowa City since 2005.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

212 S Clinton St • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$8.00
spring mix, cucumber, shaved carrots, tomato, croutons
Toasted Panko Mac & Cheese$12.00
shell pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
Joseph's Burger$22.00
Iowa C.A.B., Swiss, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, hand-cut fries, BBQ sauce
Onion Rings$16.00
double-battered, parmesan, ranch
Boursin Whipped Potatoes$12.00
Ribeye {16 Oz}$62.00
whipped potatoes, steamed asparagus, house-made demi-glace
Calamari$20.00
tomato cream sauce, lemon
Smoked Pork Belly$15.00
whipped potatoes, demi-glace, mustard cream
Wedge Salad$12.00
bacon, tomato, blue cheese, croutons
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$8.00
candied pecans, raspberry reduction
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

212 S Clinton St

Iowa City IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
