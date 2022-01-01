Go
Judy's Island Grill - Canton

Closed today

No reviews yet

2300 Boston Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

Salmon Filet$19.99
Preparation Options-
Grilled with lemon butter sauce, or blackened
Jerk Chicken White Meat$14.99
Patties$2.99
Spicy beef, Cheesy beef, mild Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, or Spinach in a golden and flaky pastry crust.
Oxtails$22.99
- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis$12.99
- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.
Curry Chicken -boneless$13.99
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.
King Fish Steak$17.99
Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.
Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.
Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.
Warm Coco Bread$2.75
Chicken & Meat$25.99
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat$13.99
Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.
Location

2300 Boston Street, Baltimore MD 21224

