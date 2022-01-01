Prime ribs in Kearney
Kearney restaurants that serve prime ribs
Cunningham’s Journal
15 W 23rd St., Kearney
|Hot N Spicy Prime Rib
|$16.00
6 oz prime rib with jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$15.00
6 oz prime rib on a hoagie, served with au jus.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Coppermill Steakhouse
421 Talmadge St #2, Kearney
|Kids Prime Rib
|$18.00
|Prime Rib Stroganoff
|$22.00
Slow roasted prime rib sautéed in red wine, mushrooms, onions, crème fraiche and fried rosemary tossed with tagliatelle pasta
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$19.00
8oz prime rib on an open-faced hoagie roll served with au jus