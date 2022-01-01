Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Kearney

Kearney restaurants
Toast

Kearney restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

 

Cunningham’s Journal

15 W 23rd St., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot N Spicy Prime Rib$16.00
6 oz prime rib with jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Prime Rib Sandwich$15.00
6 oz prime rib on a hoagie, served with au jus.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
More about Cunningham’s Journal
Item pic

 

Cunningham’s Journal

610 Talmadge St., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot N Spicy Prime Rib$16.00
6 oz prime rib with jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Prime Rib Sandwich$15.00
6 oz prime rib on a hoagie, served with au jus.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
More about Cunningham’s Journal
Coppermill Steakhouse image

 

Coppermill Steakhouse

421 Talmadge St #2, Kearney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Prime Rib$18.00
Prime Rib Stroganoff$22.00
Slow roasted prime rib sautéed in red wine, mushrooms, onions, crème fraiche and fried rosemary tossed with tagliatelle pasta
Prime Rib Sandwich$19.00
8oz prime rib on an open-faced hoagie roll served with au jus
More about Coppermill Steakhouse

