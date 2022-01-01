Kelly Burgers & Beer

Taste of India - Melbourne

No reviews yet

Welcome to TASTE OF INDIA a fine Indian restaurant. Located right in the heart of town close to the Melbourne airport.

Serving best Indian cuisine in town since 2002.

We serve a selection of traditional Indian dishes, as well as, several of our own creations.

The Ingredients we use complement each other nutritionally and please the palate. All dishes are made with freshly ground herbs and other spices. Each dish is spiced to enhance its particular aroma and flavor. The spices do not make the dishes hot but adds the flavor. Our skilled chefs make each dish individually and we will be happy to make your dishes the way you prefer them, from mild to extra-hot. Serving a extraordinary selection of VEGAN dishes for our vegan preferred guests. Please bear in mind that Indian food is not "fast food" and that our dishes take time to prepare. Your patience will be rewarded.

