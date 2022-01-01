Kennedy's Restaurant
Homestyle American comfort classics in a traditional & friendly pub. Famous for our fantastic delmonico potatoes, fresh haddock, burgers and great feel good selections. We look forward to seeing you at Kennedy's.
247A Maple St
Popular Items
Location
247A Maple St
Marlborough MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Zarape Restaurant
Serving authentic Mexican food.
Welly's
Come in and enjoy!
Double T's Weed St Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Firefly Catering
Come in and enjoy!