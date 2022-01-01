Go
Kennedy's Restaurant

Homestyle American comfort classics in a traditional & friendly pub. Famous for our fantastic delmonico potatoes, fresh haddock, burgers and great feel good selections. We look forward to seeing you at Kennedy's.

247A Maple St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl Chowder$6.50
Award winning, creamy and delicious
Broiled Haddock$22.00
Lightly crumbed and oven broiled, moist and flaky.
Sirloin Tips$22.00
Our famous house marinated sirloin tips char-grilled.
Chicken Supreme$18.00
A house favorite! Breast of chicken breaded and fried and topped with our famous supreme sauce, cranberry sauce.
Walnut Chicken Salad$17.00
Tender walnut encrusted chicken over garden greens, tomatoes, Craisins and walnuts. Honey mustard dressing
Crock Onion Soup$8.00
Topped with a house made crouton & melted Swiss
Pub Burger$13.00
Charbroiled, juicy and thick, with cheddar or American cheese and crisp bacon.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Fresh filet hand breaded and crispy fried, cole slaw.
Cobb Salad$13.00
Fresh garden greens, diced cucumber & tomatoes, egg, avocado and crisp bacon, Honey mustard dressing.
Fish Taco$15.00
Fried or grilled haddock, lettuce, pico de gallo, tomato, jack cheese and avocado. Served with rice.
Location

247A Maple St

Marlborough MA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

