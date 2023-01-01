Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken salad in
Kenton
/
Kenton
/
Fried Chicken Salad
Kenton restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
PIZZA
Jac & Do's Pizza - Kenton
507 E Columbus St, Kenton
Avg 3.8
(67 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Salad
$9.00
More about Jac & Do's Pizza - Kenton
Skinny's Tavern - Skinny's Tavern
801 STEINER AVENUE, KENTON
No reviews yet
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
$8.79
More about Skinny's Tavern - Skinny's Tavern
