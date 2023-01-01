Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Kenton

Kenton restaurants
Kenton restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Jac & Do's Pizza image

PIZZA

Jac & Do's Pizza - Kenton

507 E Columbus St, Kenton

Avg 3.8 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Jac & Do's Pizza - Kenton
Restaurant banner

 

Skinny's Tavern - Skinny's Tavern

801 STEINER AVENUE, KENTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$8.79
More about Skinny's Tavern - Skinny's Tavern

