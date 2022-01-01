Chicken salad in Key West

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Duetto Pizza and Gelato image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Duetto Pizza and Gelato

540 Greene St, Key West

Avg 4.5 (4287 reviews)
Takeout
Half Caprese Salad With Chicken$9.50
Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken.
Half Greek Salad With Chicken$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
Full Antipasto Salad with Chicken$18.20
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
More about Duetto Pizza and Gelato
Consumer pic

 

The Cafe

509 Southard st, Key West

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried 'Chicken' Salad Sandwich$12.00
Carrots, grapes mango chutney, shallots, toasted almonds, lettuce, tomato, sprouts
Curried 'Chicken' Salad$13.50
Grapes, shredded carrots, shallots, mango chutney, greens, avocado, tomato, almonds
Side Chicken Salad$5.50
More about The Cafe

