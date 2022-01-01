Chicken salad in Key West
Key West restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Duetto Pizza and Gelato
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Duetto Pizza and Gelato
540 Greene St, Key West
|Half Caprese Salad With Chicken
|$9.50
Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken.
|Half Greek Salad With Chicken
|$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
|Full Antipasto Salad with Chicken
|$18.20
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
More about The Cafe
The Cafe
509 Southard st, Key West
|Curried 'Chicken' Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Carrots, grapes mango chutney, shallots, toasted almonds, lettuce, tomato, sprouts
|Curried 'Chicken' Salad
|$13.50
Grapes, shredded carrots, shallots, mango chutney, greens, avocado, tomato, almonds
|Side Chicken Salad
|$5.50