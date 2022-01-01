KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
The Local Place Bakery offers a wide selection of our most popular bakery items from King's Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant, including our famous Hawaiian Paradise Cake. Whether it's your favorite place to eat breakfast on your way to work or dinner on the way home, The Local Place Bakery & Café offers great-tasting Hawaiian food that's perfect for people on the go.
18605 S Western Ave
Popular Items
Location
18605 S Western Ave
Torrance CA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori
Come in and enjoy!
Tanuki No Sato
Come in and enjoy!
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
TMJ Cafe & Dough
We are a family-owned business specialize in handcrafted doughnuts, pastries, paring with organic teas and coffee. We also offer fresh to order gourmet breakfast and sandwiches with high quality meats and vegetables from our local distributors.