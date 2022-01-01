KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

Go
The Local Place Bakery offers a wide selection of our most popular bakery items from King's Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant, including our famous Hawaiian Paradise Cake. Whether it's your favorite place to eat breakfast on your way to work or dinner on the way home, The Local Place Bakery & Café offers great-tasting Hawaiian food that's perfect for people on the go.

Popular Items

Fountain Drink
Coke Products
SIDE || Egg$2.25
One egg, any style.
SIDE || Teriyaki Sauce
2 oz | 4 oz
SIDE || Portuguese Sausage$4.00
4 pieces of mild, red pork sausage.
BLUEBERRY DONUT || Glazed$2.00
Blueberry cake donut covered in glaze.
SIDE || KING'S HAWAIIAN® Toast$2.00
KING'S HAWAIIAN® toast.
SIDE || Spam$4.00
2 slices of pan-fried, pork-based canned meat.
Spam Musubi$3.25
Fried spam wrapped in steamed rice and nori.
Spam & Egg Musubi$3.00
One piece of delicious Musubi! Scrambled egg, fried spam and steamed rice wrapped in nori (seaweed).
Apple Fritter$2.50
Donut batter mixed with apple bits and cinnamon, and covered with glaze.
Location

18605 S Western Ave

Torrance CA

Sunday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
