Fried rice in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve fried rice
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
|Jai Dee Fried Rice
|$10.95
Basil fried rice with egg, carrot, pea, onion, green onion, & tomato
|Small Fried Rice
|$4.95
Egg, pea, and carrot. No protein, no addition, and no substitution.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$10.95
Egg, turmeric powder, pineapple, carrot, pea, onion, green onion, & tomato
Tako Taco
235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville
|!!SPECIAL!! Elotes Fried Rice
|$10.00
Fried rice w/ corn, nacho cheese blend, taco sauce, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro. (vegetarian)
TAPAS
Aroma Indian Kitchen
138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$8.00
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$8.00
NOODLES
Kaizen
127 South Central St, Knoxville
|Mushroom Fried Rice
|$16.00
Roasted mushrooms, green curry paste, fried egg, fresh herbs (s, v, gf, v* w/o egg)
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$16.00
Pork belly, kimchi, fried egg, sweet & sour sauce, fresh herbs (gf)
|Bang Bang Shrimp Fried Rice
|$8.00
Crispy Gulf shrimp, house "bang bang" sauce, kimchi, fried egg, pickled peppers, fresh herbs (s, gf w/ grilled shrimp)