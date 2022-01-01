Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve fried rice

Sticky Rice Cafe image

PHO

Sticky Rice Cafe

120 Jack Dance St, knoxville

Avg 4.7 (741 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$14.00
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
Jai Dee Fried Rice image

 

Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jai Dee Fried Rice$10.95
Basil fried rice with egg, carrot, pea, onion, green onion, & tomato
Small Fried Rice$4.95
Egg, pea, and carrot. No protein, no addition, and no substitution.
Pineapple Fried Rice$10.95
Egg, turmeric powder, pineapple, carrot, pea, onion, green onion, & tomato
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
!!SPECIAL!! Elotes Fried Rice image

 

Tako Taco

235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
!!SPECIAL!! Elotes Fried Rice$10.00
Fried rice w/ corn, nacho cheese blend, taco sauce, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro. (vegetarian)
More about Tako Taco
Aroma Indian Kitchen image

TAPAS

Aroma Indian Kitchen

138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$8.00
Chicken Fried Rice$8.00
More about Aroma Indian Kitchen
Kaizen image

NOODLES

Kaizen

127 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Fried Rice$16.00
Roasted mushrooms, green curry paste, fried egg, fresh herbs (s, v, gf, v* w/o egg)
Pork Belly Fried Rice$16.00
Pork belly, kimchi, fried egg, sweet & sour sauce, fresh herbs (gf)
Bang Bang Shrimp Fried Rice$8.00
Crispy Gulf shrimp, house "bang bang" sauce, kimchi, fried egg, pickled peppers, fresh herbs (s, gf w/ grilled shrimp)
More about Kaizen

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Jerk Chicken

Flan

Mediterranean Salad

French Fries

Turkey Clubs

Garlic Knots

Seaweed Salad

Pies

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston