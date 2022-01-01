Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve green beans

Last Days of Autumn Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Last Days of Autumn Brewing

808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Green Beans$2.50
Cooked with bacon & onions
More about Last Days of Autumn Brewing
Banner pic

 

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannellini Beans & Greens
in golden broth w/ basil pesto
More about Vidl
Item pic

 

Horn of Plenty

9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans
More about Horn of Plenty
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Half Pint Green Beans$5.00
Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices
Pint Green Beans$10.00
Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices.
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Style Green Beans$3.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Pasta Salad

Cobbler

Veggie Rolls

Reuben

Steak Quesadillas

Ravioli

Mango Lassi

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston