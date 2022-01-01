Green beans in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve green beans
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Last Days of Autumn Brewing
808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville
|Side of Green Beans
|$2.50
Cooked with bacon & onions
Vidl
111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville
|Cannellini Beans & Greens
in golden broth w/ basil pesto
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Half Pint Green Beans
|$5.00
Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices
|Pint Green Beans
|$10.00
Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices.